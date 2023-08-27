India is going from many micro economies to a single mega economy because of DPIs: Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani (File Photo)

India's digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar, the unified payments interface, digilocker, and others are transforming the country's multiple informal sector economies into one mega economy, Infosys Chairman and Aadhaar founder Nandan Nilekani said on August 27.

"What is fundamentally happening is India is going from multiple set of micro-economies to a single mega economy. This is the trend of the next 20 years. This has been solved by a new way of solving problems called digital public infrastructure which solves problems with technology at the population scale," Nilekani said at the B20 Summit in Delhi.

"Whenever you use a digital platform, it creates data. India has invented a unique idea of how individuals and companies can use their own data footprint to monetise it. This data footprint is their digital capital. And individuals can use digital capital to get ahead in life. This concept doesn't exist anywhere in the world," he added.

The veteran technology executive said that while the world is dealing with balancing innovation and regulation, India has already achieved a balance through a participatory model of data governance and architecture.

Nilekani cited numerous data points related to DPIs to show how they have seen massive acceptance in the country. For example, he said that India was able to transfer $4.5 billion to the bank accounts of 150 million citizens during Covid owing to DPIs, while 700 million people already have their bank accounts connected to their Aadhaar numbers.

UPI has become the most significant payment system in the world with over 9.66 billion transactions being processed on the network every month and 1.3 billion people today use Aadhaar to do 80 million identity authentication transactions a day.

"India did in 9 years what would have taken 47 years by traditional means. We went from being one of the most unbanked countries to most financially inclusive countries," said Nilekani.

"All of this wouldn't have been possible without the $250 billion IT services industry. To complement it, we have an extraordinary startup ecosystem. In 2016, we had 1,000 startups. Now we have 1 lakh. It is not a linear growth of 10 percent but a 10x growth," he added.