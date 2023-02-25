 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India is a bright spot with 15% growth coming from the country: IMF Chief

Feb 25, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

Georgieva said that India must continue with structural reforms, and create more opportunities for women.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on February 25 praised India for creating an enabling atmosphere to build consensus and a spirit of collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bengaluru, Georgieva said that India must continue with structural reforms, and create more opportunities for women.

"Looks like we will avoid a recession. Europe has quickly managed to overcome its dependence on Russian oil and gas. China has opened up and that has created more impetus for growth. India is a bright spot with 15 percent growth coming from India," said Georgieva.

She added that the world is likely to avoid a recession in 2023. "The resilience of labour markets and a mild winter in Europe have helped countries in avoiding a recession," she said.