India is a bright spot with 15% growth coming from the country: IMF Chief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on February 25 praised India for creating an enabling atmosphere to build consensus and a spirit of collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bengaluru, Georgieva said that India must continue with structural reforms, and create more opportunities for women.

"Looks like we will avoid a recession. Europe has quickly managed to overcome its dependence on Russian oil and gas. China has opened up and that has created more impetus for growth. India is a bright spot with 15 percent growth coming from India," said Georgieva.

She added that the world is likely to avoid a recession in 2023. "The resilience of labour markets and a mild winter in Europe have helped countries in avoiding a recession," she said.

Georgieva said that there was a clear commitment from G20 countries to bridge differences for the benefit of countries that are dependent on debt. She highlighted that a political consensus will be crucial for overcoming differences in global financial architecture.

Speaking on her economic outlook for 2023, the IMF chief said that the world economy has been resilient but 2023 will be challenging.

"The war in Ukraine is a great source of uncertainty. It is very uncertain how the war will evolve and this can make energy markets anxious. We hope for peace and calm and a stop to the war," she said.