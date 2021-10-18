India intensifies surveillance along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Representative image: Reuters

India has stepped up day and night surveillance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Arunachal Pradesh sector by deploying a fleet of drones and other assets to strengthen overall military preparedness to deal with any Chinese misadventure.

A sizeable fleet of Israeli-made Heron medium-altitude long-endurance drones is carrying out round-the-clock surveillance over the LAC in the mountainous terrain and sending crucial data and images to command and control centres, people in the know told PTI.

Read | India, China fail to resolve remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at 13th round of military talks

In addition to drones, the Indian Army's aviation wing has also been deploying the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra in the region.

The Heron drones were first deployed in the region around four-five years back, now the integration of surveillance has been significantly enhanced under the 'sensor to shooter' concept to employ military forces at short notice for any possible operational objectives, as per the PTI report.

"Overall, our day and night surveillance capability has seen massive upgrades since last year and we are in a much better position to deal with any eventualities in the region," sources told the agency.

Also read: India rejects China’s opposition to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s recent Arunachal trip

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

The tension escalated following the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February.

However, the last round of military talks on October 10 ended in a stalemate.

(With inputs from PTI)