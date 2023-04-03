India infra: New PPP model on the cards to attract investors

A new public-private partnership (PPP) architecture and standard model concession agreement (MCA) will be unveiled this financial year as part of the finance ministry's efforts to attract investor funds, The Economic Times has reported.

The move aims to highlight the “viability and bankability” of capital-intensive infrastructure projects, the report said.

The efforts will focus on sectors such as urban infrastructure, railways and roads, where private participation remains minimal or far from its full potential, a senior official quoted by ET said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

The proposed MCA would serve as a standard reference document for a variety of infrastructure departments and state-run organizations. With sufficient flexibility, they can tailor clauses to their industries in line with their needs, the report said. "Private capital and bank credit will automatically flow in when an infrastructure project is considered viable and bankable," said the official, who declined to be named. "So, much emphasis is being laid on structuring infrastructure projects in such a manner that they will stand on their own and generate money." Related stories CJI DY Chandrachud approves fresh guidelines on engaging services of law clerks in SC

Bhutan King to visit India today, may assuage concerns over closeness to China on Doklam issue

DJB asked to give daily reports on water availability and supply to CM Arvind Kejriwal India must invest $840 billion in urban infrastructure alone over the next 15 years to meet the needs of its fast-growing urban population. The Department of Economic Affairs is coordinating with central government ministries and departments to firm up the frameworks, the report said. To make PPPs viable at the beginning, some upfront government support may be provided in select sectors. Metro Template Several metro projects are being studied for future projects, including those in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Some of these cities pair metro projects with developed real estate to attract investors and generate steady cash flow, the report added. Bangalore Metro Rail Corp offers naming and advertising rights, as well as commercial space, for about Rs 100 crore. In some sectors, a user charge may be assessed in order to attract private investors. Telecom, ports, and airports have successfully attracted private investors through user-charge models, according to the report. As a result of the pandemic, the Central Government sharply increased its own capex expenditure to spur employment and stimulate economic growth, betting on its high multiplier effect to boost infrastructure development and financing. The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) task force proposed capital investments of Rs 111 lakh crore by FY25 in April 2020, the report added.

Moneycontrol News