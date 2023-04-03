 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India infra: New PPP model on the cards to attract investors

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

The efforts will focus on sectors such as urban infrastructure, railways and roads, where private participation remains minimal or far from its full potential.

Infrastructure development in India

A new public-private partnership (PPP) architecture and standard model concession agreement (MCA) will be unveiled this financial year as part of the finance ministry's efforts to attract investor funds, The Economic Times has reported.

The move aims to highlight the “viability and bankability” of capital-intensive infrastructure projects, the report said.

The efforts will focus on sectors such as urban infrastructure, railways and roads, where private participation remains minimal or far from its full potential, a senior official quoted by ET said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.