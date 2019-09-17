App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India increasingly using technology to address concerns of Indians living abroad: Prez Kovind

President Kovind who was addressing the Indian community and Friends of India here also said that India was committed to enhance the economic relations with Slovenia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind on September 17 assured Indians living abroad that the government is increasingly using technology to address their concerns.

Kovind who was addressing the Indian community and Friends of India here also said that India was committed to enhance the economic relations with Slovenia.

"There is good potential to strengthen trade, investment, technology and cooperation. I am hopeful that the fruitful engagements of the business delegation accompanying me with their Slovenian partners will lay down a new path of trade and technology tie ups," Kovind said.

Close

The president, who reached Slovenian capital Ljubljana on Monday, is on the concluding leg of his nine-day three-nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.

related news

He also said that Overseas Citizenship of India card scheme has been made flexible for many and the Indian embassies are more proactive in dealing with the issues of the Indians.

"We have used technology especially social media to reach to your concerns. We are dealing to make consular services even more efficient," he added.

Kovind also spoke about historical relations between both India and Slovenia and said that "we are keen to deepen this people-to-people contact through tourism and through cultural exchanges".

"History of intervention between India and Slovenia goes back to ages. Centuries ago, Slovenians travelled to India by land and sea. Indian culture, philosophy continued to attract them to our countries," he said.

"Slovenia's beauty is also attracting large number of Indian tourists. Many Indian movies have also ben shot in this charming country."

This is President Kovind's first ever state-visit to the country.

Slovenia has a very small Indian community of about 150 people, comprising mainly of students and Person of Indian Origins living in the country, according to an official statement.

Total bilateral trade in 2018 increased by 33.79 per cent from 270.01 million euros to 361.25 million euros. India has continuously enjoyed a trade surplus with Slovenia. Slovenia identified India as one of its strategic focus markets in 2013, the statement said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #India #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.