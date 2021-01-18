MARKET NEWS

India inches closer to procure 21 MiG-29 fighter aircrafts and 12 Sukhois

Along with the 83 new Tejas jets, the additional MiG-21s and Sukhois are meant to stem the freefall in the number of IAF fighter squadrons.

January 18, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST

After the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the production of 83 Tejas jets last week, India is now moving ahead to procure 21 MiG-29 and 12 Sukhoi-30MKI fighters from Russia, along with up-gradation to their existing fleets.

The MiG-29s have been acquired at 'relatively lower prices' and will add to 589 such jets with the Indian Air Force (IAF). The 12 Sukhoi-30MKIs will get added to 272 such jets that have already been contracted from Russia for $15 billion.  The RFP (request for proposal) for the 21 MiG-29 fighters will soon be issued to Russian state-run defense export arm Rosoboronexport, The Economic Times reported. 

There has been a progressive phase-out of the obsolete MiG-21s, MiG-23s & Mig-27s and the force is down to about 30 squadrons only. Along with the 83 new Tejas jets, the additional MiG-21s & Sukhois are meant to stem the freefall in the number of IAF fighter sqaudrons.

In July 2020, the defense ministry at a cost of Rs 7,418 gave its initial approval for the procurement of the 21 MiG-29s with the latest avionics and electronic warfare suites, and further upgrade of the 59 existing jets.

The estimated cost of the 12 new Sukhois, along with advanced electronic warfare capabilities as well as additional supplies and spares was Rs 10,730 crore.
