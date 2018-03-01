India Inc sees rise in talent gap in cybersecurity skills: Report

As companies tighten focus on containing cyber risks, they are witnessing a significant rise in digital talent gap, especially in terms of cybersecurity skills, says a report.

According to a report by Capgemini's Digital Transformation Institute, of all the digital skills necessary for organisations with aspirations of digital leadership, cybersecurity represents the biggest gap between demand for those skills and internal supply.

68 per cent organisations reported high demand for cybersecurity skills, while 61 per cent demanded innovation skills and 64 per cent analytics skills, said the report.

The report titled 'Cybersecurity Talent: The Big Gap in Cyber Protection', surveyed over 1,200 senior executives and front-line employees and analysed social media sentiment of over 8,000 cybersecurity employees.

"The cybersecurity skills gap has a very real effect on organisations in every sector," says Mike Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini's Cybersecurity Global Service Line.

"Spending months rather than weeks looking for suitable candidates is not only inefficient, it also leaves organisations dangerously exposed to rising incidents of cybercrime. Business leaders must urgently rethink how they recruit and retain talent, particularly if they wish to maximize the benefits from investment in digital transformation," Turner said.

The report further noted that the demand for cybersecurity talent is projected to grow over the next 2-3 years.

While, 68 per cent of the respondents saw high demand in 2017, 72 per cent predict it to rise further by 2020.

The report said a series of tactical priorities, such as integration of security, maximisation of existing skill sets and strengthening their retention policies, are necessary for business leaders.