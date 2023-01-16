 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Inc may dole out 9.8% salary hike in 2023: Survey

Jan 16, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

According to Korn Ferry's latest India Compensation Survey, organizations are focused on retaining critical and key talent through various talent management initiatives and formal retention and compensation plans.

India Inc is likely to see an average salary increment of 9.8 percent in 2023, slightly higher than a 9.4 percent hike in 2022, and for top talent the increase will be much more, says a survey.

The survey that covered 818 organisations with more than 800,000 incumbents noted that salaries are set to increase by 9.8 per cent in India in 2023.

While the increment was significantly down at 6.8 per cent in the pandemic-hit 2020, the current growth trend reflects the resilience and ability of leaders and employees to reimagine and rebuild for a sustainable future.

In alignment with India's focus on accelerated digital capability building, the survey has projected substantial increments in life sciences & healthcare and high technology sectors at 10.2 per cent and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

"Although recession and economic slowdown are being discussed across the globe, there is optimism about the Indian economy with a projected GDP growth of 6 per cent upwards," Navnit Singh, Chairman and Regional Managing Director, Korn Ferry said.