App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Inc expects further improvement as IIP grows at 7.5%,

As industrial output expanded at 7.5 percent in January, India Inc today said the improvement augurs well for the return of broad based recovery in industrial performance which may be on the up-slope, going forward.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As industrial output expanded at 7.5 per cent in January, India Inc today said the improvement augurs well for the return of broad based recovery in industrial performance which may be on the up-slope, going forward.

Besides, industry bodies yet again nudged the RBI to lower interest rate as retail inflation fell to a 4-month low of 4.44 percent in February.

"Looking ahead, we expect that industrial performance would be on a clear up-slope with both consumption and investment picking up pace during the year," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

The chamber also noted the softening of the CPI inflation print on account of a downswing in food prices.

related news

"This (fall in CPI) should spur RBI to resume its rate easing cycle to give a boost to the nascent recovery currently underway in the economy," Banerjee said.

However, Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said it would be safe to assume that a lot of advantage has accrued because of the low base effect of the previous year when the growth had plunged following demonetisation.

Besides, he said, even though the consumer inflation at 4.4 percent in February may be lower, the undercurrent remains biased on the upside, "making RBI disinclined towards any rate cut, though the industry would like it to happen".

Industrial production grew at a high rate of 7.5 percent in January 2018 against 3.5 percent in the year-ago month on the back of good show by manufacturing coupled with higher offtake of consumer and capital goods.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown at 7.1 percent in December 2017, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

The IIP growth in January this year was mainly on account of up-tick in manufacturing sector which constitutes 77.63 percent of the index. It grew by 8.7 percent during the month as compared to 2.5 percent in January 2017, showing signs of recovery in the economy.

Capital goods, a barometer of investments, showed a sharp increase in output by 14.6 percent in January, 2018 as against a decline of 0.6 percent year ago.

Retail inflation fell to a 4-month low of 4.44 percent in February on cheaper food articles and lower cost for fuel.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the rate of price rise in the consumer food segment was lower at 3.26 percent in February, as against 4.7 percent in the previous month.

tags #Economy

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC