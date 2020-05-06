App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:43 AM IST

India in touch with Pakistan over implementation of ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Sources

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is in touch with Pakistan in ensuring implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said.

In its verdict in the case on July 17 last year, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to undertake an "effective" review of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and asked it to grant consular access to him without further delay.

We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on implementation of the ICJ decision, the sources said.

On Pakistan raising the Kashmir issue at an online summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday, sources said Pakistan has been carrying out a propaganda against India on the issue and the international community is aware of it.

"It was part of a well-thought-out propaganda and we do not want to dignify it by commenting on it," said a source.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the online summit of NAM, a grouping of 120 developing countries.

It was attended over 30 other Heads of States and governments and other leaders, including from member states in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe.

First Published on May 6, 2020 07:25 am

