Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: Delhi witnesses sudden changes in weather and receives rainfall

May 27, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

IMF and others should give a $100 billion climate FX guarantee. A top-level meeting in Paris next month will lay out a $100 billion plan to drive more money into climate and development finance in poorer countries by providing currency guarantees to investors, Reuters reported.

The plan, which has not previously been reported, was sent to the world's governments ahead of the "Summit for a New Global Financing Pact" in Paris in June by the Bridgetown Initiative spearheaded by Barbados leader Mia Mottley.