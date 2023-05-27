English
    Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: Delhi witnesses sudden changes in weather and receives rainfall

    Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: Thunderstorms & dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi & NCR region. A cluster of cloud patches is passing through the Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

      Rains Lash Delhi-NCR
    • May 27, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      A $100 billion plan to drive more money into climate and development finance in poorer countries

      IMF and others should give a $100 billion climate FX guarantee. A top-level meeting in Paris next month will lay out a $100 billion plan to drive more money into climate and development finance in poorer countries by providing currency guarantees to investors, Reuters reported.

      The plan, which has not previously been reported, was sent to the world's governments ahead of the "Summit for a New Global Financing Pact" in Paris in June by the Bridgetown Initiative spearheaded by Barbados leader Mia Mottley.

    • May 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

      Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm in West Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 hours

      Cluster of clouds still moving from Haryana & adjoining north Rajasthan to West Uttar Pradesh across Delhi and would take another 2 hours to cross Delhi-NCR.

      Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm (wind 30-60 kmph) would continue over many parts of Delhi-NCR & Haryana during next 02 hours and over northeast Rajasthan during next 2-3 hours and West Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 hours.

      (IMD Update)

    • May 27, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      China Select Committee of the US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

      Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, a powerful Congressional Committee has recommended strengthening NATO Plus by including India.

      NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement that brings together NATO and five aligned nations - Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel, and South Korea - to boost global defense cooperation. Bringing India on board would facilitate seamless intelligence sharing between these countries and India would access the latest military technology without much of a time lag.

      Indian-American Ramesh Kapoor, who has been working on this proposal for the past six years, said this is a significant development. He hoped that the recommendation would find a place in the National Defense Authorization Act 2024 and finally end up becoming a law of the land.

      (From PTI)

    • May 27, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      Delhi witnesses sudden changes in weather and receives rainfall

      Thunderstorms & dust stormwith light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi & NCR region. A cluster of cloud patches is passing through the Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

      (IMD Update)

    • May 27, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

      Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: According to a list by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the following MLAs are expected to be sworn-in as ministers:

      HK Patil

      Krishna Byregowda

      N Cheluvarayaswamy

      K Venkatesh

      Dr HC Mahadevappa

      Eshwar Khandre

      Kyathasandra N Rajanna

      Dinesh Gundu Rao

      Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

      Shivanand Patil

      Timmapur Ramappa Balappa

      SS Mallikarjun

      Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa

      Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil

      Mankal Vaidya

      Laxmi R Hebbalkar

      Rahim Khan

      D Sudhakar

      Santosh Lad

      NS Boseraju

      Suresha BS

      Madhu Bangarappa

      Dr MC Sudhakar

      B Nagendra

    • May 27, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

      Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Live Updates: 24 ministers to take oath in Siddaramaiah cabinet today

      After a week of taking charge of Karnataka, the Congress, on May 26, released the list of 24 legislators who will be sworn-in as ministers on May 26 to fill up all the vacant ministerial positions.

      On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met party General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala to discuss the cabinet expansion. The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. While 10 of them including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar were sworn-in on March 20, the rest will be inducted on Saturday.

    • May 27, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

