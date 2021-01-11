MARKET NEWS

India in better position than many developed countries dealing with COVID-19: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

He said that the country must keep moving forward on the path of progress by turning this adversity into opportunity.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that despite having limited resources, India is in a better position than many developed countries dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This epidemic has affected the entire world but India is in a better position compared to many developed countries despite its limited resources," he said during a programme here.
