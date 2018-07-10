App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

India imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese polyester yarn

Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) had recommended the duty after a probe into alleged dumping of 'High Tenacity Polyester Yarn' from China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has imposed anti-dumping duty of up to $528 per tonne for 5 years on a Chinese polyester yarn used in automobile and other industries. The move will provide a level playing field to domestic players and guard them against below-cost imports.

Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) had recommended the duty after a probe into alleged dumping of 'High Tenacity Polyester Yarn' from China.

The probe followed complaints by the domestic players, who alleged that below-cost import of the yarn from China is hurting the industry in India.

The finance ministry has imposed the duty on the product after considering the recommendations of DGAD.

related news

"The anti-dumping duty imposed...shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) and shall be paid in Indian currency," the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

The duty imposed is in the range of $174-528 per tonne.

High Tenacity Polyester Yarn, also called industrial yarn, is used for manufacture of tyre cord fabric, seat belt webbing, ropes, coated fabric, conveyor belt fabric and automotive hose.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in below-cost imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO.

The duty is also aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to check cheap imports from countries including China, with which India has a major concern of widening trade deficit.

The deficit has increased to $63.12 billion in 2017-18.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 09:08 pm

tags #China #India #trade #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.