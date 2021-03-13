India helped over 150 countries during COVID-19: Piyush Goyal

India has done its best to help the world during the COVID-19 crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

After offering prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, Piyush Goyal told reporters that during the pandemic period, the country with its over 130 crore population has shown the world its resilient strength by quickly recovering after a fight with the dreaded virus.

India was not dependent on anybody during the pandemic period, rather it extended support to the world in the battle against the virus, Goyal claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (regarding the world as one family) has initially supported the supply of medicines to over 150 countries besides the COVID-19 vaccine supply to over 75 nations from India, Goyal noted.

''This is the true spirit and strength of the people of India that we ever care for the world while protecting our self,'' Goyal said adding that the presiding deity of Tirupati Lord Balaji blessed and encouraged us to serve the world during the COVID-19 period.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet ended, he urged people to be careful and protect themselves by strictly observing the protocols including maintaining social distance and wearing masks at all times.

We have to wait till everybody is vaccinated and till a cure is found, he said.

After the COVID-19-induced lockdown was eased, India's economy is back on its feet and the Indian railway has done more freight loadings this year compared to last, besides reinstalling and restarting almost 80 percent of trains including mails and expresses in the country, he said.

In Tirupati, expansion work at the railway station was nearing completion and that would help it receive more trains from different parts of the country, he added.