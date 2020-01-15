App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

India has strong interest in peace, stability in the region: PM Modi to Iran foreign minister

The meeting comes on the back of tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US strike.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 told the Iranian foreign minister that India has strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region. He made these remarks when Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on him here.

"The Foreign Minister shared his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. The Prime Minister mentioned India's strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Close

The meeting comes on the back of tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US strike.

related news

Iran later launched ballistic missile strikes on two US military bases in Iraq, in retaliation against the January 3 killing of Soleimani.

Zarif is in Delhi to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue'.

The prime minister also thanked Iranian leadership for the progress in Chabahar project, including designating it as Special Economic Zone.

Welcoming Zarif to India, Modi recalled his warm and cordial discussions with President Rouhani in September 2019 on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister reiterated India's continued commitment to developing strong and friendly relations with Iran.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Iran #Narendra Modi #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.