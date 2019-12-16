App
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

India has not seen a 'power-hungry' party like BJP before: Akhilesh Yadav

Anger over the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act cascaded across many campuses in the country on Monday with politicians and civil society supporting the students to decry what they say is an unconstitutional law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP government has pushed the country into "an inferno of violence" by the "destructive" Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on December 16. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "The BJP government has pushed the country into an inferno of violence by its destructive law. It is inflicting fatal injuries on the future of the country. It is said that when people start losing, they become oppressive."

He alleged that the country has not seen a "power-hungry" party like the BJP before.

The morning after violence erupted in the national capital's New Friends Colony, the lines between anger at the police action and the protests over the CAA blurred into a unison of protest -- from Kerala to West Bengal and Telangana to Uttar Pradesh as the day progressed.

While thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use on Sunday of teargas inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities, politicians also made themselves heard.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #India

