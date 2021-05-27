MARKET NEWS

India has held talks with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

"Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India," the government said in a statement. "No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller."

Reuters
May 27, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Representative Image )(Source: Shutterstock)

India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

first published: May 27, 2021 12:53 pm

