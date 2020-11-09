India has handled COVID-19 well considering its population: SBI group chief economic advisor

India has done a relatively good job in controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic despite its population, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser of the State Bank of India, said on November 9.

In a report, Ghosh stated that for India the estimated number of cases is 84.49 lakh which is 2.65 lakh higher than the actual confirmed cases of 81.8 lakh, indicating India has done a good job in controlling the spread of the virus.

Explaining his methodology, Ghosh said he tested a two stage least square (2SLS) panel model with 20 major states, considering the monthly data from April to October 2020 by using a bottom up approach.

"In this 2SLS regression, we first regressed the state-wise test data on population to gauge the number of tests that should have been ideally done given the population difference across Indian states. In Stage 2, the number of confirmed cases was then regressed on estimated test numbers calculated in equation 1 to arrive at a model estimate of the number of cases if the tests were done in accordance with the population size," the report said.

States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi and Tamil Nadu had fared worse than estimated, the report found. However, populous states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Jharkhand remained relatively unaffected by the pandemic despite testing.

The SBI report also noted that India reached its COVID-19 peak on September 16. The daily new cases have declined since then and are now moving around 50,000, while the daily recoveries are higher than new cases, helping India