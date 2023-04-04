India has grown and thrived in so many domains with all hands on deck: US

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

India has grown and thrived in so many domains with all hands-on deck, a top Biden administration official said and applauded New Delhi's leadership role in proposing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Hailing India for its sustained commitment to disaster resilience around the world, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said it was the country's leadership that helped create CDRI out of a fierce belief that disaster resilience efforts will be most successful when driven not just by governments but by everyone.

"As we all know, it was the government of India's leadership that helped create this Coalition out of a fierce belief that disaster resilience efforts will be most successful when driven not just by governments, but by everyone, Power said addressing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure's Governing Council Meeting.

With the climate crisis accelerating -- as floodwaters still are submerging parts of Pakistan, drought still ravaging East Africa, snowstorms tearing through the American West and India itself bracing for devastating heat waves -- it becomes clearer and clearer that no government alone can stem the tide of impending disaster, she said.