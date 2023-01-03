India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India has every capability to thwart challenges along the border to protect the country's territory.

Singh also said India never encourages war, and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours.

However, 'the Indian Army has the capability to face any challenge along the border', and is ready to deal with any situation, he said during the inauguration of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) bridge here.

"India is a country which never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with its neighbours'.. This is our philosophy inherited from Lord Rama and from the teachings of Lord Buddha. The country has every capability to face any kind of situation if provoked," Singh said.