PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :How to find a multi-bagger in 2021 with Growth Module. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India has entered into recession due to PM Modi's policies: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi cited a news report wherein the Reserve Bank of India has said that the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 percent in the July-September quarter, which means the Indian economy is likely to enter into a technical recession for the first time in history.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the government over the state of the economy, claiming the country has entered into a recession for the first time in history due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness,” he said on Twitter.

Close
Gandhi cited a news report wherein the Reserve Bank of India has said that the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 percent in the July-September quarter, which means the Indian economy is likely to enter into a technical recession for the first time in history.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 11:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.