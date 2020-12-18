MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself and others

Sitharaman also said India has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector, while adding the country would be a major contributor to the revival of the global economy after the pandemic.

Reuters
December 18, 2020 / 08:16 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also export it to other countries that need its help, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on December 18.

Sitharaman also said India has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector, while adding the country would be a major contributor to the revival of the global economy after the pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #World News
first published: Dec 18, 2020 08:16 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.