India has deficit of over 1 million teachers, special attention needed in rural areas: UNESCO report

Representative image

India has an acute shortage of teachers and special attention needs to be paid to rural areas, districts with high scheduled caste and tribe populations, and all across India's north-east, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in its annual report.

The workforce has a deficit of over 1 million teachers at current student strength and the need is likely to grow, given the shortages of teachers in certain education levels and subjects such as early childhood education, special education, physical education, music, arts, and curricular streams of vocational education, the report says.

"In fifteen years, about 30 per cent of the current workforce will need to be replaced," it said.

The report, titled '2021 State of the Education Report for India: No Teacher, No Class', states that while teacher availability has improved, pupil-teacher ratios are still adverse in secondary schools.

"While teacher availability has improved, pupil-teacher ratios are adverse in secondary schools. Moreover, there is no information on the availability of special education, music, arts and physical education teachers. The availability and deployment of subject teachers too, is not well documented and monitored. Almost all single-teacher schools are in rural areas," the report said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The working conditions of teachers in the Northeast and "aspirational districts" are poor and there is a marked rural-urban disparity in terms of basic amenities as well as information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, according to UNESCO.

"There is a pronounced need to improve both availability and deployment of qualified teachers in the north-eastern states of India. In terms of basic amenities, the working conditions of teachers in the northeast and the aspirational districts are poor. Provision of school libraries is low, information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure is very low, and there is marked rural-urban disparity."

The report has noted that the teaching profession has "average status" in India, but it is a career of choice for women and youth from rural areas in particular.

Calling for more "professional autonomy" for teachers, the report said, "Teacher workload is high -- contrary to public perception -- although invisible, and a source of stress. Teachers value being given professional autonomy, and disregard of this is demotivating."

The report prepared using data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) has also found that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerability and insecurity of teachers.

"The profession is overall gender-balanced, with women accounting for about 50 percent of the teaching workforce, but there are significant inter-state and urban-rural variations," it said.