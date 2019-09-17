App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 05:18 PM IST

India has a unique challenge from one neighbour, who needs to become normal: S Jaishankar

The minister said India's narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 has been articulated to global audience.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Attacking Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 17 said India has a ""unique challenge" from one neighbour who needs to act normal and take action against cross-border terrorism.

Addressing his first press conference after assuming the office in the Modi 2.0 government in May, Jaishankar, while presenting the ministry's work in the first 100 days, also said one of the key achievements of the government in this period has been a strong connection between national security and foreign policy goals.

He said Indian voice is now heard much more on global stage, be it at G20 summit or at climate conferences.



In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "We have a unique challenge from one neighbour and that would remain a challenge so until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism."

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 05:10 pm

