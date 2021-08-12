India has 35 crore students in schools and 15 crore outside the education system: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has stated that there are 35 crore students in India's schools. However, 15 crore children still remain outside the education system.

“We want to bring them into the education system,” Pradhan said.

He noted that about 20 percent of the population, or 25 crore people, are below the primary definition of literacy

Speaking at the virtual Annual Session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on August 12, the Minister noted that as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Government has decided to create a formal educational ecosystem for children above the age of 3.

NEP roadmap

For India to become the growth engine of the world in 25 years, it is vital to realise the visions set in the NEP, the minister said. He added that the NEP would serve as a roadmap for the next 25 years.

“For India to become a superpower by 2047, in the coming 25 years, we need to tackle two challenges ahead of us — to bring in the population outside the education ecosystem and provide quality education and skilling to those who are already in the system," Pradhan said.

The minister also said that under the National Education Policy, a National Research Foundation (NRF) would be set up.

The NRF is a soon-to-be-set-up autonomous body envisaged under the NEP. it will look after funding, mentoring, and building quality research in India. The NRF aims to fund researchers working across streams in India.

Samagra Siksha 2.0 implementation

The Education and Skill Development Minister also noted that to create a formal mechanism for early childhood education and nutrition, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women & Child Development would work together to implement Samagra Siksha 2.0 over the next five years.

The Samagra Shiksha scheme is an integrated scheme with a focus on ‘quality and inclusive’ education.

Earlier this month, the Centre approved the continuation of the ‘Samagra Shiksha Scheme’ for school education for the next five years (till March 31, 2026) with an outlay of Rs. 3 lakh crore.

Commenting on the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on education, Pradhan said that the creation of digital content on a large scale has ensured continuity of education and skilling.

The minister added that the education, skilling and entrepreneurial ecosystems have been evolving as a result of India’s digitisation efforts.