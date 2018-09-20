India hails inter-Korean Summit, says it will pave way for lasting peace

India on Thursday hailed the inter-Korean Summit and said such engagement will help in paving the way for lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula and address its concerns about proliferation linkages extending to India's neighbourhood.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the spiritual birthplace of the Korean nation Thursday for a show of unity on the final day of the North-South summit.

The North Korean leader on Wednesday had agreed to make a historic visit to Seoul soon and close a missile testing site in front of international inspectors.

"India welcomes the just concluded inter-Korean Summit meeting held in Pyongyang on September 18-20, 2018. India has been constantly supportive of all such efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy," a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

"We hope that such continued engagement will help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula and also address our concerns about proliferation linkages extending to India's neighbourhood," it said in an apparent reference to North Korea's nuclear proliferation linkages with Pakistan.