App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

India had four revolving def mins, gave PM space to re-negotiate Rafale deal:Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's comments come amid a war of words between the BJP and the Congress on the Rafale jet deal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said India has had "four revolving" defence ministers since 2014 and alleged that it gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi "space to personally re-negotiate" the Rafale deal with France.

Gandhi's comments come amid a war of words between the BJP and the Congress on the Rafale jet deal, with the opposition party accusing Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "lying" in Parliament over the issue, while the saffron party rejected the charges as "falsehood".

"Since 2014, India has had 4 revolving Raksha Mantris. Now we know why. It gave the PM space to personally re-negotiate RAFALE with the French," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"India has had 4 'RAFALE Mantris'. But, none of them know what really transpired in France. Except the PM. But he won't speak!" the Congress chief said and tagged an Amul advertisement that had a humorous take on the Rafale issue with a 'Pass or Rafail' tagline.

related news

Four BJP MPs have submitted a privilege notice against Gandhi, accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against the prime minister and Sitharaman.

The Congress also gave notices for moving privilege motion against Modi and Sitharaman for misleading the House over the Rafale issue while making statements during the no-confidence motion last week.

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley was twice defence minister, once after the government was formed in 2014 and then after Manohar Parrikar became the chief minister of Goa. Sitharaman became defence minister after Jaitley's second stint.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.