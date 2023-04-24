 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Guyana forming a partnership fit for contemporary era: EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Guyana, also apprised the Indian community of his discussions with the Guyanese leadership and the two countries' common resolve to upgrade the level of their partnership.

India and Guyana are forging a partnership that is fit for the purpose of the contemporary era, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian community here.

Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Guyana, also apprised the Indian community of his discussions with the Guyanese leadership and the two countries' common resolve to upgrade the level of their partnership.

"Delighted to interact with the Indian community today evening in Guyana. Thank Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Speaker Manzoor Nadir for joining us. Conveyed that we are forging a partnership that is fit for purpose for the contemporary era," he tweeted after addressing the diaspora on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, he met Guyanese service officers who had undergone training in India.