MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India got 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials, 13,496 oxygen cylinders as foreign aid: Centre

India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts to combat the pandemic outbreak.

PTI
May 17, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
While the Goa government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the high court that there were

While the Goa government has not revealed the exact cause of recent deaths at the GMCH, it has told the high court that there were "logistic issues" related to the supply of medical oxygen to patients. (Representative image)

The Union health ministry on Sunday said 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and about 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered to various states/UTs from April 27 to May 15.

India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts to combat the pandemic outbreak.

The Centre is expeditiously delivering the global aid to the states and Union territories (UTs) to supplement their resources and efforts, the ministry said.

“Cumulatively, 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,365 ventilators/Bi PAP, about 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/dispatched through road and air, from April 27 to May 15.

“Major consignments received on 14th-15th May 2021 from Kazakhstan, Japan, Switzerland, Ontario (Canada), USA, Egypt and British Oxygen Co (UK) include oxygen concentrators (100), ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP (500), oxygen cylinders (300), Remdesivir (40,000) besides masks and protective suits,” the ministry said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #oxygen
first published: May 17, 2021 07:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.