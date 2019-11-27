India, Germany to collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects: German official

India and Germany will collaborate on Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects as part of a bilateral cooperation in energy and urban development sectors, a senior official of Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation said on November 27.

Talking to reporters here, Director General (Bilateral Cooperation) of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Claudia Warning said, "Government-to-government negotiations were held on Wednesday and it was decided that 25 concrete projects related to energy cooperation and urban development would be carried out between the two countries."

"Germany has pledged an amount of 1.6 billion euros for projects in energy and energy efficiency and in natural resource management as well as in urban development and urban re-motorisation," she said.

The government-to-government negotiations come after the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to India earlier this month. She was on a two-day visit to the country for the 5th Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations to strengthen bilateral ties.

Seventeen agreements were signed between India and Germany in the fields of agriculture, maritime technology, ayurveda and yoga among others, during her visit.

Claudia Warning said, "We decided on concrete 25 projects in concrete areas where we would like to work together which is about working together for the next 3-5 years."