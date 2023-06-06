India-Germany defence meet: Submarine deal, industrial cooperation likely on agenda

Boris Pistorius, German Federal Minister of Defence, accorded Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

German Federal Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting in Delhi on June 6 to primarily facilitate bilateral defence cooperation and explore avenues for strategic partnership. Pistorius is in India for a four-day visit and will likely meet a few defence start-ups during an event hosted by the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi in addition to his meeting with the defence minister.

He will fly to Mumbai on June 7 and is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited there.

While the meeting between the two defence ministers remains under wraps, reports suggest the visit's agenda include promoting a submarine deal between the two countries, focusing on industrial cooperation, and unresolved agreements.

Pistorius visited the National War Memorial on June 6, where he laid a wreath to pay homage to fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces. The German defence minister was also accorded Guard of Honour in the presence of Rajnath Singh.

Russian dependance 'not our interest'

Before arriving in India, Pistorius told German News Agency Deutsche Welle (DW) on June 5 that India's continuing dependence on Russian weapons is not in Germany's interest.

"It is not up to Germany to change that on our own," Pistorius said in an exclusive interview with DW in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pistorius emphasised, "This is an issue we have to solve jointly with other partners. But of course, we can't have an interest in the long run that India is so dependent on Russia's delivery of weapons or other materials. I want to send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, and India. And that includes, for example, the possibility of delivering submarines."

Meanwhile, the first-ever military exercises involving France, India, and Germany is planned for 2024 in order to improve security and defence cooperation.