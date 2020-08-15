India gave 'befitting reply to enemies' from LoC to LAC: PM Modi

Referring to the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister Modi said that Indian troops had given "a befitting reply to the enemies”.

“India is united in protecting its sovereignty,” he added.

“From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation on occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

LoC is Line of Control along the border with Pakistan in Kashmir, LAC is the Line of Actual Control along the border with China in Ladakh.

Earlier in his speech, the prime minister also paid tribute to philosopher and sage Sri Aurobindo (Aurobindo Ghose, also spelled as Aravinda Ghose) on his 148th Birth Anniversary on India's 74th Independence Day. His participation in the Indian freedom struggle against the British gave him popularity as he gradually evolved to become a spiritual and yogic guru.

Ghose was also vocal on his distrust of China’s intentions, a report pointed out. He referred to Chinese involvement in the Korean War as the “first move in the communist plan campaign to dominate and take possession first of these northern parts and then of Southeast Asia” and also cautioned “manoeuvres with regard to the rest of the continent—in passing, Tibet as gate opening to India.”

Ghose was also against “hurried recognition” of Communist China the report adds stating that he wrote in his book The Ideal of Human Unity, on how they would eventually “overshadow with a threat of absorption South-Western Asia and Tibet” and might attempt to “overrun all up to the whole frontier of India, menacing her security…”

He also authored several books focused on Indian culture, socio-political development of the country, spirituality, etc. Ghose died in Puducherry, India on December 5, 1950.

Besides the India-China border situation, the prime minister noted that India has taken steps to strengthen bilateral relationships with our extended neighbourhood. “Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood,” he said.

He also thanked countries where Indians work in large numbers for “taking care of our people there amid the pandemic,” he said.

“We are connecting with our neighbours though security and development partnerships and trust. South Asia is home to 1/4th of the world’s population. We can create great opportunities with such a population. Leaders of these countries have a big responsibility to maintain peace,” he added.