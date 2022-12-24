 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India garners international support to save two endangered freshwater turtles

Mongabay .
Dec 24, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

India’s proposal for higher protection for two freshwater turtles was accepted at the CITES conference.

Leith softshell turtles. Photos by Hari arcw/Wikimedia Commons

India has scored a notable success in mobilising international support for the conservation of two of its endangered freshwater turtles, but there is a huge ground work ahead to translate the policy into action and save these valuable members of the ecosystem from vanishing. India garners international support to save two endangered freshwater turtles

At a recently-concluded 19th meeting of the conference of the parties (CoP19) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) at Panama City, India’s proposal to regulate trade in Leith’s softshell turtle (Nilssonia leithi) by shifting its listing to the highest category – threatened with extinction and necessitating regulation of trade – was accepted.

CITES is the global treaty that regulates international trade in nearly 40,000 species of wild plants and animals, including timber and marine species which are included in its three appendices. The first appendix deals with species that are threatened with extinction, and trade is only permitted in exceptional circumstances, for example, for scientific research. The second appendix includes species that are not necessarily threatened with extinction, but whose trade must be controlled in order to avoid utilisation detrimental to the survival of the species in the wild; while the third appendix has species that are protected by national legislation in at least one country which has asked the CITES countries for assistance in controlling the trade.

At the Panama meeting, India suggested transferring Leith’s softshell turtle (Nilssonia leithi) from Appendix II to Appendix I, which was agreed upon. The country’s proposal for induction of freshwater red-crowned roofed turtle (Batagur kachuga), too “earned wide support” of the participating countries, and was “widely appreciated and well accepted” when introduced, the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) says.

The ministry says CITES “lauded and recorded” India’s initiatives in the area of conservation of tortoises and freshwater turtles and its efforts to combat wildlife crime and illegal trade of turtles in the country. CITES documents also specifically mention the country’s Wildlife Crime Control Bureau’s success in nabbing many criminals involved in poaching and illegal trade of freshwater turtles and making substantial seizures.