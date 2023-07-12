India, France will look to foster closer ties during Modi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France later this week will mark a new phase in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

France is India’s second biggest defence partner and has the potential to play a key role in the country’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme by entering into joint projects with Indian partners in defence, aviation, railways, food and agriculture, space and several other hi-tech areas.

Bastille Day celebrations

The Prime Minister will be in France between July 13 and 14 for the French National Day celebrations — the Bastille Day.

Modi will be the first world leader to be called for the Bastille Day celebrations in French President Emmanuelle Macron’s presidency.

A delegation of top Indian CEOs will also be in France during his visit and the Prime Minister could participate in a round table meeting with the captains of the two countries’ business and industry.

While bilateral trade is around $13 billion the two countries agree that it can significantly increase, benefiting both sides.

On July 14 Modi will join Macron for the Bastille Day military parade.

A contingent of the Indian military with troops from the Army’s Punjab Regiment, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will also march in the parade.

The Indian Army had fought in France and Belgium during the First World War.

Modi’s presence and the Indian forces’ participation in the parade would mark “a new phase in the strategic partnership between France and India,” Macron’s Elysee Palace office said.

It added, “The two nations would set new objectives for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including a large number of industrial sectors.”

Backdrop of violent protests

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit to France comes in the wake of a series of violent street protests and rioting following the death of a 19-year-old youth in police firing.

The violence, looting and arson had spread to other cities and towns from Paris and had continued for days.

A number of foreign countries had issued travel advisories to their nationals asking them to avoid visiting France.

Such concerns were also there within the Indian establishment as preparations were being made for the Prime Minister’s visit.

But a special envoy of President Macron was recently in Delhi and held a series of meetings with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials to firm up the programme for Modi’s visit.

The envoy assured the Indian side that the situation in Paris and other parts of France was totally under control and that steps had been taken to make the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the country absolutely safe and secure.

Closest partner in Europe

France is perhaps India’s closest European partner. It is the first country with which India entered a strategic partnership in the wake of the May 1998 nuclear tests.

Relations between the two countries flourished because France was the only western country that showed an understanding of the security compulsions that led India to conduct the Pokhran nuclear tests in May 1998.

France became close to India and acted as its voice at various gatherings of western countries during a phase when most countries were keen to ostracise New Delhi for its nuclear tests.

Indo-Pacific imperatives

Over the past decades the strategic partnership between the two countries has become stronger. Their cooperation has widened from defense to several other areas.

However, like many other western countries, especially the United States, the French President has also realised the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific and is keen on shoring up France’s presence in the region.

India being a key player in the region is an obvious choice for closer ties as the Indo-Pacific emerges as the most strategically important area of the future.

In Paris, Modi will tour the Louvre, the world-renowned art museum and watch the fireworks display over the Eiffel Tower from the Louvre terrace.

According to a report in leading French daily Le Monde on the Elysee Palace statement on Modi’s visit, despite differences between the two sides on the Ukraine issue, both have “a shared vision of peace and security, especially in Europe and in the Indo-Pacific region.”

It added that the two countries also “defend the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter.”

Defence ties

There is also growing interest on the outcome of the negotiations between India and France to co-develop a high-thrust engine for India’s stealth fighter programme and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft,

During Modi’s visit the Indian Navy’s acquisition of 26 fighter jets for an aircraft carrier and three additional Scorpene-class submarines from France could be finalised.

Reports say France’s Safran is willing to share its jet engine technology with India to develop the high-thrust 110kN engine.

It has already co-developed a helicopter engine for India’s homegrown chopper fleet.

However, France is also known for taking an independent position on major global issues, at variance with the US.

Despite its growing ties with the US, India also has been pursuing an independent policy to safeguard its national interest and strategic independence.

The growing partnership with France therefore, can also be seen as another example of India expanding its strategic options.