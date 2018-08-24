App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

India France partnership needs to unfold to full potential

He was addressing the first batch of students who have been awarded scholarship by the Franco-Indian Education Trust to pursue their studies in France.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The partnership between India and France in various spheres is no longer in "teenage years" but it still needs to unfold to its full potential, Ambassador of France to India, Alexandra Ziegler said here today.

"The strong partnership between France and India is now decades old, no more in its teenage years but it still needs to unfold to its full potential. This partnership is of course based on hard economics and politics, but its future lies in what I like to call the partnership of hearts," he said.

"Though the foundations of our relationship are strong, it is up to you, the future generation to deepen it, build on it and add new layers," he said.

"You will surely come back here with new ideas and new projects of collaborations between our two countries which, in turn, will inspire the coming generations. Remember that you are the future ambassadors of France in India and will remain so when the rest of us are gone," he said.
