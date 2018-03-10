App
Mar 10, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, France ink 14 pacts including on nuclear energy, security

Agreements in the field of education, environment, urban development and railways were also signed in the presence of the two leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and France today inked key pacts in the strategic areas of security, nuclear energy as well as protection of classified information after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Agreements in the field of education, environment, urban development and railways were also signed in the presence of the two leaders.

Addressing a joint media event with Macron, Modi said the two countries have robust cooperation in the fields of defence and security.

On his part, Macron said India and France have decided to work together to deal with threats of terrorism and radicalisation.

Defence cooperation between the two countries now has a new significance, the French President said.

Both the leaders also talked about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Macron, who arrived here last night, was given a ceremonial welcome this morning.

"Another chapter in the glorious book of our friendship! PM Narendra Modi welcomes President of France Emmanuel Macron at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the bilateral talks," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.

