India, France agree to jointly develop new generation military equipment

India and France agreed to develop new generation military equipment as part of a long-term roadmap during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said on Tuesday.
At a media briefing, the envoy described the visit as a reflection of "trust and strong partnership" between the two countries.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!