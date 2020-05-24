App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

'India For Bengal' initiative to raise funds for cyclone- ravaged state

The Times Network has launched India For Bengal, a special initiative to create awareness and raise funds for the relief efforts for the state ravaged by the catastrophic cyclone Amphan

PTI

The Times Network has launched India For Bengal, a special initiative to create awareness and raise funds for the relief efforts for the state ravaged by the catastrophic cyclone Amphan, it said here on Sunday.

Encouraging the nation to stand with Bengal and contribute to rebuild it, the national broadcast network urged the people to participate in the effort to support the lives and livelihood of fellow citizens in the state.

With more than 1.36 crore people affected and 10.5 lakh houses damaged, the cyclone shattered and unhinged lives of many, resulting in extensive loss, the network said in a statement.

Close

'India For Bengal' seeks to help those who have been affected by nature's fury by raising awareness about the plight of the people in the affected state, it said.

related news

Citizens can donate funds to West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority -- ICICI Bank Account No 628001041066, IFSC Code ICIC0006280 and MICR Code 700229010, the statement said.

Speaking on the initiative, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, said, Bengal is a keystone of India's cultural heritage. The state and its people have been ravaged by one of the biggest natural disasters in recent times. India for Bengal is an act of urgency that requires support and solidarity of the entire nation to rebuild West Bengal."

"Through this initiative, we aim to offer our nationwide reach to appeal to all Indians to step forward and contribute to this task of relief and rehabilitation," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #cyclone #India #Times Network

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra allows 25 takeoffs, as many landings daily of domestic flights from Mumbai

Maharashtra allows 25 takeoffs, as many landings daily of domestic flights from Mumbai

Govt should keep in abeyance equalisation levy on non-resident e-commerce cos: Experts

Govt should keep in abeyance equalisation levy on non-resident e-commerce cos: Experts

Migrant kids' big-city school dreams shattered as families forced to move back homes

Migrant kids' big-city school dreams shattered as families forced to move back homes

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.