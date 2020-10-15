India fights back: COVID-19 doubling time increases from 25.5 to 70.4 days

The doubling rate of COVID-19 disease in India has increased to about 70 days, which indicates a substantial fall in the daily new coronavirus cases and the consequent increase in the time taken to double the total infection, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Union health ministry, the country’s doubling time has “sharply increased” to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August.

In a tweet on October 15, the ministry shared a chart showing the time COVID-19 took to double since mid-August. As per the chart, the cases of novel coronavirus infection took 32 days to double in August-end.

The doubling time slightly increased to 35.6 days in mid-September. It increased to 51.4 days at the beginning of October and reached 70.4 days in the middle of the months, showed the ministry’s data chart.

The ministry credited the central government’s strategies and efforts of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers during COVID-19 for the increase in the time to double the infections in the country.

“This is result of the Centre-led strategies and the selfless dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors,” the ministry said in the series of tweets.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

In its last update on COVID-19 numbers, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 72,39,389 and the death toll at 1,10,586. The ministry said that there are 8,26,876 active cases in the country, while 63,01,927 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, cinema halls in several parts of the country are ready to open after seven months in the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on October 15 in areas outside the containment zones.

Also read | Cinema halls reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic: Dos and Don'ts for cinema-goers

The SOPs mandated by the Union government include one seat distance in halls, 50 percent capacity, masks at all times, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius.