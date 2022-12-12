 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India fastest growing economy, opposition raises questions out of jealously: Finance Minister in LS

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

The minister's remark came during the Question Hour after Congress member from Telangana A Revanth Reddy raised the issue of depreciation of the rupee against the dollar and sought to know from the government if it has any action plan to control the situation.

File image of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India is the 'fastest-growing' economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi but there are 'people' in the Opposition who keep raising questions over the country's progress just out of 'jealousy', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The minister's remark came during the Question Hour after Congress member from Telangana A Revanth Reddy raised the issue of depreciation of the rupee against the dollar and sought to know from the government if it has any action plan to control the situation.

The Congress MP from Telangana alleged that the Modi government has 'ruined' the country's economy since 2014 and also referred to Prime Ministre Modi's remark made during the erstwhile Congress-led UPA regime that the rupee had gone into the ICU when it was valued at Rs 66 against a dollar.

Replying to Reddy's question, Sitharaman said the Congress member, while referring to Modi's remarks on the value of the rupee against the dollar in the past, should have also spoken about the economic indicators of that time.
"Economy was certainly in the ICU then. India was kept in fragile five," she said.

"India is the fastest growing economy today'' despite the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, she asserted.

"This is a matter of pride. But they are making fun of it," she said.