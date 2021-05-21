India faces antifungal drug shortage as Black Fungus cases add to COVID-19 woes

Mucormycosis (known as black fungus), a rare life-threatening infection that’s being reported in some COVID-19 patients. (Image: News18 Creative)

India said on May 21 that it is working to alleviate a shortage of a medicine used to treat a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients as the healthcare system is reeling under a massive wave of coronavirus infections.

Cases of Mucormycosis, or Black Fungus, a potentially serious complication that causes blurred or double vision, chest pain, and breathing difficulties, have surged in India, mostly among COVID-19 patients.

As per media reports, at least 7,250 such cases have been found across the country as of May 19.

Pharma firms scramble to boost production of antifungal jab Amphotericin B as Black Fungus cases rise

“In this battle of ours, another new challenge of black fungus has also emerged these days,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on May 21.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and has been reporting around 2,50,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

With Mucormycosis cases rising, Union Health Ministry said it was looking to rope in more companies to produce the antifungal drug Amphotericin B used to treat it and also increase imports.

That would lead to a nearly 250 percent increase in supply to around 570,000 vials in June, the Health Ministry said on May 21.

Some states such as Maharashtra have said that they are running low on amphotericin B as Black Fungus cases spiked and had asked federal authorities to provide more doses.

"One patient needs 60 to 100 injections (of Amphotericin B) depending on the severity of illness. With the current caseload, we need more than 1,50,000 injections," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The western state has reported 1,500 cases of Mucormycosis so far, and 850 patients are undergoing treatment.

RURAL TESTING

Overall, India's COVID-19 infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, Health Ministry data showed on May 21.

The country conducted roughly two million tests on May 20, but experts have said infections and deaths could be between five to 10 times higher than official estimates as the virus spreads to the vast hinterland.

India aims to double its testing capacity to 4.5 million per day by the end of June, of which 60 percent would be through rapid antigen tests, according to the government.

As part of the effort, the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) this week approved home testing for COVID-19, using rapid antigen tests.

These tests, less accurate than the RT-PCR method, are advised only for symptomatic cases and immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"In rural areas or in field-level areas, the rapid antigen test is the backbone of testing and that should be encouraged," Balram Bhargava, head of ICMR, told reporters.