India extends curbs on sugar exports by a year through October 2023

PTI
Oct 29, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

India, the world’s biggest sugar producer, has extended restrictions for sugar export by one year through October 2023, the government said in a notification late on Friday.

In May, the south Asian country restricted exports through the end of this month to contain a rise in domestic prices following records exports.

India is expected to produce record sugar crop this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes, the government and industry official said this month.

 

first published: Oct 29, 2022 10:13 am
