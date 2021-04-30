MARKET NEWS

India extends ban on international flights till May 31

The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations flights approved by DGCA.

Moneycontrol News
April 30, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
Representational image

India on April 30 extended the international flight ban by a month. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the ban on international commercial passenger flights will remain in place till May 31, 2021.

The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations flights approved by DGCA.

International flights were first banned in March 2020 and have been extended multiple times since then.

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes on a case-by-case basis, the DGCI said and asked all authorities to ensure compliance.

India is facing a debilitating surge in coronavirus cases and has been recording more than 3 lakh daily infections for the past few days.

On April 30, the country registered 3,86,452 new infections, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to over 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
#coronavirus #DGCA #India #world
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:55 pm

