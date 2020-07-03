App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

India extends ban on international flights till July 31

Aviation regulator DGCA said some International flights may, however, be allowed on select routes

PTI
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)
Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

The aviation regulator DGCA on July 3 extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 31 but said some international scheduled services on select routes may be permitted.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modifying its June 26 circular that stated that scheduled international passenger flights will remain suspended till July 15, 2020, the regulator stated on Friday it has decided to extend the deadline to July 31, 2020.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 6 by the Central government.

India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 03:35 pm

