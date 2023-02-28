 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India expects FTA with EU to be 'game-changer': S Jaishankar

Feb 28, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

In an address at an event at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jaishankar also said that Europe and India can strengthen each other’s strategic autonomy by reducing dependencies, cooperating on critical technologies and ensuring supply-chain restructuring.

India expects its proposed free trade agreement with the European Union to be a ”game-changer” and is looking forward to a mutually advantageous conclusion to the negotiation process for the pact within a ”short planned timeline”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

”We expect the India-EU FTA will be a game-changer for the India-EU relationship. We look forward to a mutually beneficial, mutually advantageous conclusion to the negotiation process within a reasonably short planned timeline,” he said.

In June last year, India and the European Union restarted the negotiations for the long-pending trade and investment agreement after a gap of over eight years. Launched in June 2007, the negotiations for the proposed agreement have witnessed many hurdles as both sides had major differences on crucial issues.