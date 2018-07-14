App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

India expected to be $10 trillion economy by 2030: Economic Affairs Secretary Garg

In the first 40 years of independence, the country hardly grew at 3.5 per cent and today, 7-8 per cent is the norm, Garg said at a function to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian economy is on a stage of "take off" and is expected to be the world's third largest by 2030 with GDP worth $10 trillion, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said today. "Good days are ahead and lot of good work is happening in the economy. The economy is on a stage of take off where Indians can legitimately hold their heads high," he said here.

In the first 40 years of independence, the country hardly grew at 3.5 per cent and today, 7-8 per cent is the norm, Garg said at a function to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

"By 2030, we can legitimately expect to be a $10 trillion economy. That is the challenge. That is also the opportunity," he said.

"Eight per cent growth is very much achievable... If we keep that... we can look forward to be an Indian economy of $10 trillion which would be the third largest economy in the world," Garg said.

related news

His comments also come close on the heels of latest World Bank data showing that the country emerged as the sixth largest economy in the world, surpassing France, in 2017.

In 2017, India became the sixth largest economy with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $2.59 trillion, relegating France to the seventh position, according to the data.

"We expect the Indian economy to be a $1 trillion digital economy by 2022 and going forward... possibly by 2030, the digital economy would be half of the total economy," the Economic Affairs Secretary said.

The country's economy grew at a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent in the three months ended March 2018, helped by higher government spending and investments.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Economy #India #World Bank

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.