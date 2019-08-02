App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 07:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

India evaluating Pakistan's proposal of facilitating consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

Pakistan has sent a proposal to India for facilitating consular access to Jadhav.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is evaluating Pakistan's proposal of facilitating consular access to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav in the light of the recent verdict by the International Court of Justice, the External Affairs Ministry Thursday said. Pakistan has sent a proposal to India for facilitating consular access to Jadhav.

"We will reply to Pakistan through diplomatic channels," the ministry's spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Last month, the ICJ, in its ruling in the case, directed Pakistan to provide full consular access to Jadhav.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 07:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

