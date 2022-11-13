 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India-EU trade pact: Next round of talks from November end

PTI
Nov 13, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST

India and the EU on June 17 this year formally resumed negotiations on the proposed agreement, after a gap of over eight years.

(Representative image: Reuters)

The next round of talks between India and the European Union (EU) on a proposed free trade agreement, which aims at boosting trade and investments between the two regions, is scheduled to start from the end of this month, an official said.

India and the EU on June 17 this year formally resumed negotiations on the proposed agreement, after a gap of over eight years.

"The EU delegation will be here on November 28 for the third round of talks for India-EU Trade and Investment Agreement, including the Geographical Indications (GI)," the official said.

The second round of negotiations were held in Brussels.

India's bilateral trade with the EU rose by 43.5 per cent to USD 116.36 billion in 2021-22.

At present, the EU is India's second-largest trading partner after the US, and the second-largest destination for Indian exports.

PTI