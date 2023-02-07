India Energy Week Live Updates: Countries have cut oil imports from Russia in the past year, making India its number one buyer, says Hardeep Singh Puri

February 07, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Hardeep Singh Puri on how the country has been navigating market volatility in oil imports

“Countries have cut oil imports from Russia in the past year, making India its number one buyer."

He added, "There was a world prior to Covid & there was a world prior to the crisis and today we are back to pre-Covid levels. How much of energy had any country contracted by way of longterm supplies or by increase in its own ENP, by way of diversifying - I don’t think revival of economy in of itself lead to prices going through the roof. We are 30% of the global consumption and today we feel confident that we'll use our market to source from whereever we have to & from whereever we get beneficial terms.”