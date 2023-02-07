India Energy Week Live Updates: Countries have cut oil imports from Russia in the past year, making India its number one buyer, says Hardeep Singh Puri

India Energy Week Live Updates: "Countries have cut oil imports from Russia in the past year, making India its number one buyer. There was a world prior to Covid & there was a world prior to the crisis and today we are back to pre-Covid levels. How much of energy had any country contracted by way of longterm supplies or by increase in its own ENP, by way of diversifying - I don’t think revival of economy in of itself lead to prices going through the roof. We are 30% of the global consumption and today we feel confident that we'll use our market to source from whereever we have to & from whereever we get beneficial terms," said Hardeep Singh Puri, Indian Oil Minister, in an interview with CNBC, on day two.
Hardeep Singh Puri on how the country has been navigating market volatility in oil imports
“Countries have cut oil imports from Russia in the past year, making India its number one buyer."
He added, "There was a world prior to Covid & there was a world prior to the crisis and today we are back to pre-Covid levels. How much of energy had any country contracted by way of longterm supplies or by increase in its own ENP, by way of diversifying - I don’t think revival of economy in of itself lead to prices going through the roof. We are 30% of the global consumption and today we feel confident that we'll use our market to source from whereever we have to & from whereever we get beneficial terms.”
India energy week | IEA’s Fatih Birol on crude, renewable energy & India’s LiFE initiative
Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad caught up with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) at the sideline of the India Energy Week to discuss the current volatility in the oil market, the world’s dependence on China for clean technology and India’s initiatives to increase the use of clean renewable energy. Watch to find out why Fatih Birol believes that 2023 will be a challenging year for oil-importing countries such as India. Watch here.
Oil and gas achievements
The government has reduced the no-go area for oil and gas exploration to 10 lakh square kilometres, which will unlock investment opportunities
On 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol, PM Modi said India is moving towards achieving the target.
India is working on expanding its refining capacity from 250 MMTPA to 450 MMPTA, PM Modi said.
Some major highlights on India Energy Week Day 1
- E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of Oil Marketing Companies in 11 States/UTs along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap.
- Green Mobility Rally was also flagged off in Bengaluru.
- India's gas pipeline network will expand to 35,000 km in the next four-five years from 22,000 km presently.
PM Modi launched the uniforms under the ‘Unbottled’ initiative of the Indian Oil Corporation
The uniforms were introduced by PM Modi as part of the Indian Oil Corporation's "Unbottled" project. In the biggest recycling and reusing effort in the history of PET bottles, the corporation will recycle 100 million PET (PolyEthylene Terephthalate, which is used to package carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, bottled water, etc.) bottles annually to create uniformity across employees.
Twin-cooktop model of the solar cooking system was launched
Twin-cooktop model of the solar cooking system, developed by Indian Oil, was unvield. "Solar cooktops launched today will give a new dimension to cooking in India," PM Modi said.
Reliance Industries showcased a truck that runs on hydrogen
In a first a hydrogen-powered truck was displayed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Hydrogen is the cleanest fuel currently available, as its only byproducts are water and oxygen. This was "India's 1st H2ICE technology truck on road," according to a sign near the truck.
When the truck runs on hydrogen instead of regular diesel or even recently introduced liquefied natural gas, it emits "near-zero emissions" (LNG). Internal combustion engine is referred to as an ICE and hydrogen is represented by the formula H2.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
India signed a MoU with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC)
To further encourage the adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable practises in the area, India and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC), Malaysia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). In conjunction with the celebrations of India Energy Week, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power, signed the (MoU) with the IMT-GT JBC Malaysia.
First G20 Energy Transitions Working Group's two days of discussions came to a successful conclusion yesterday
The first G20 Energy Transitions Working Group's two days of discussions came to a successful conclusion yesterday in Bengaluru with a consensus on the group's top priorities. Participants came to the conclusion that each country's energy transition pathway would be unique, and that, depending on their needs and percentage of energy production, fossil fuels will continue to be used more or less in the next 15 to 20 years.
PM Modi laid emphasis on the country's achievement in the green energy sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modiannounced some projects that could help India achieve net zero emissions goal by 2070. The three-day event is themed around 'Growth, Collaboration, Transition'.
PM Modi launched the India Energy week in Bangalore on Feb 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the India Energy week in Karnataka on Monday, with a focus on adoption of renewable energy resources, promoting the use of green hydrogen and natural gas consumption.